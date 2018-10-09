App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 08:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for Rs 1,224 cr NH projects in Uttar Pradesh

Besides, the highway projects, Gadkari will also lay foundation stone for development of National Waterway 40 (river Ghaghra), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday will lay foundation stone for Rs 1,224 crore highway projects in Uttar Pradesh.

Besides, the highway projects, Gadkari will also lay foundation stone for development of National Waterway 40 (river Ghaghra), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

"The Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping, Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for widening and improvement of Rs 1,224 crore worth of National Highways works in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow," the statement said.

The projects include widening and improvement of Ramjanaki Marg (NH-227A) from Ayodhya Cantt to Rampur (55 km) at a cost of Rs 315 crore, and 35 km from Rampur to Sikriganj at a cost of Rs 250 crore.

Gadkari will also lay the foundation for the 14 km long Basti Ring Road Phase 1 which is to be constructed at a cost of Rs 450 crore, and the widening and improvement of the 35 km long Badhni-Shoratganj section of NH-730, to be undertaken for a cost of Rs 200 crore.

"In addition to the NH works, Gadkari will also lay the foundation stone for the development of 354 km long section of River Ghaghra (National Waterway-40 )from Faizabad to Manjhighat," the statement added.

The functions will be held at Kisan College, Civil Lines, Basti and Shivpati Degree College Hostel Ground, Chhatehri, District Siddarthnagar in eastern Uttar Pradesh, it added.
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 08:37 am

