Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for Rs 8,530 cr projects in western UP

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will on Thursday inaugurate and lay foundation stone for Rs 8,530 crore highway and sewage treatment projects in western Uttar Pradesh, the government said on Wednesday. Gadkari will be accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Shri Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 331-km length of NH and sewage treatment plants of 89.5 MLD under Namami Gange works, together amounting to Rs 8,530 crore at Muzaffarnagar and Bulandshahar in western Uttar Pradesh tomorrow," the government said in a statement.

Gadkari will lay the foundation stone in Muzaffarnagar for five projects on Panipat – Nagina section of NH-709A.

The 36-km long four-lane Panipat-Shamli section to be built at a cost of Rs 1,253 crore, the 43-km long four-lane Shamli-Muzaffarnagar section at a cost of Rs 1,622 crore, the 27-km long four-lane Muzaffarnagar-Mirapur section to be built at a cost of Rs 923 crore, the 22-km Bijnor Kotwali-Nagina section at a cost of Rs 267 crore, and construction of four-lane 88-km long Meerut-Budhana-Shamli-UP/Haryana Border (Karnal) section of NH at a cost of Rs 708 crore are the projects for which foundation stone will be laid.

Gadkari will also lay the foundation stone for a Rs 231 crore project under Namami Gange programme.

In Bulandshahar, he will dedicate to public the sewerage and upgraded sewage treatment plant of 1.5 MLD and 1.0 MLD capacity in Anupshahar under Namami Gange programme at a cost of Rs 76 crore, the statement said.

He will also initiate the work of surveying and preparing DPR (detailed project report) for four-laning of 50-km long SH-65 Bulandshahar-Syana-Garh road at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore and for four-laning of 65-km long SH-18 Meerut-Badaun road at a cost of Rs 1,950 crore, the statement said.