you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate infra projects worth Rs 3,600 crore at Paradip Port

Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of six other projects at the port, including a LPG terminal, mechanisation of coal handling berth and development of coal import berth

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Union Minister for Shipping, Nitin Gadkari, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multi-port projects worth Rs 3,637 crore, including a multi-purpose clean cargo berth, at Paradip Port on February 6, a ministry statement said.

The berth, built at a cost of Rs 431 crore, has a capacity to handle cargo up to 50 lakh tonne annually and can handle cape size vessels up to 1,25,000 DWT.

“The container capacity will enable the local industry players to connect with global market,” the statement read.

Gadkari will also lay the foundation stone of six other projects at the port, including a LPG terminal, mechanisation of coal handling berth, development of coal import berth and development of multi-modal logistics park.

The feature of these projects are as follows –
Project Cost Features
LPG terminal at south oil jetty Rs 690 crore Has capacity to import 7.5 lakh tonne per annum LPG to meet domestic needs
Mechanisation of three coal handling berths Rs 1,500 crore Has capacity to handle 300 lakh tonne of coal per annum to ship to power plants located in southern India
New coal import berth Rs 655 crore To be built till 2021. It will be able to handle imported coal up to 100 lakh tonne per annum to serve coal needs of the steel industry in eastern India
Multi Modal Logistic Park Rs 200 crore This will be a multi-modal logistic park spread over 350 acres. Of this, 100 acres will be developed by state-run CONCOR. A 11 lakh square feet of warehousing facility will also be developed
Connectivity of MCHP and IOHP at PPT Rs 67 crore

This will transfer thermal coal received through box wagons from iron ore handling plant (IOHP) to mechanised coal handling plant (MCHP) stockyard by optimising capacity of wagon tippler of IOHP

This will provide flexibility for inter-plant cargo handling and supplementing capacity of MCHP
Second exit road including flyover from port Rs 94 crore The second exit road will be built by NHAI and port authorities, and will improve connectivity with the port terminal

Source: Ministry of Shipping

 
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 03:02 pm

tags #Nitin Gadkari #Paradip Port

