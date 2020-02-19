Nitin Gadkari to hold bilateral dialogue with Swedish counterpart at global road-safety meet

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who is representing India in a global road safety event in Sweden will hold bilateral dialogue with his Swedish counterpart for infrastructure Tomas Eneroth, the government said on Wednesday.

The Road Transport and Highways Minister is in Sweden to represent India at the "3rd High Level Global Conference on Road Safety for Achieving Global Goals 2030” being held in Stockholm from February 19-20.

During his stay in Stockholm, Gadkari will have bilateral dialogue with his Swedish counterpart for infrastructure Tomas Eneroth, Minister for Foreign Trade Anna Hallberg, Minister for Business, Industry & Innovation Ibrahim Baylan and also with the British Minister for Road Safety Baroness Vere.

Gadkari will also hold talks with the World Bank Vice President (South Asia) Hart Schafer, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

Also on Gadkari's itinerary will be a Sweden-India Transportation Safety and Innovation Partnership meeting to be attended by a number of CEOs.

Swedish and Indian businesses are likely to exchange several MOUs on this occasions.

Gadkari on Wednesday visited the Swedish Logistics Automotive manufacturer 'Volvo' in Gothenburg. The Minister was accompanied by Ambassador of Sweden in India Klas Molin.

Volvo is one of the world's largest manufacturers of heavy-duty trucks, construction equipment, buses and heavy-duty diesel engines as well as a leading supplier of marine and industrial engines.

The objective of the two-day conference is to bring road safety on the global agenda and renew the world community's commitment to safer roads.

Leaders from participating countries will draw up a roadmap for reaching the United Nation's goal set under the UN Decade of Action of reducing road crashes by 2030.