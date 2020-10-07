Nitin Gadkari opens road overbridge near Puducherry via video-mode

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday inaugurated the Rs 35-crore one-km long road overbridge at Arumbarthapuram near here.

The facility above the Puducherry-Villupuram railway line, opened through video-mode from Delhi, would help ease traffic congestion, said an official press release.

Union Minister of State for Transport and Highways General (retired) Dr Vijaya Kumar Singh and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi also participated in the function through video-mode from their offices in Delhi and in the Union Territory respectively.

A separate function was held at Arumbarthapuram in which Territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, PWD Minister A Namassivayam and Members of Parliament V Vaithilingam and N Gokulakrishnan took part.