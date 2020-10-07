172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|nitin-gadkari-opens-road-overbridge-near-puducherry-via-video-mode-5934031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 03:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nitin Gadkari opens road overbridge near Puducherry via video-mode

The facility above the Puducherry-Villupuram railway line, opened through video-mode from Delhi, would help ease traffic congestion, said an official press release.

PTI

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday inaugurated the Rs 35-crore one-km long road overbridge at Arumbarthapuram near here.

The facility above the Puducherry-Villupuram railway line, opened through video-mode from Delhi, would help ease traffic congestion, said an official press release.

Union Minister of State for Transport and Highways General (retired) Dr Vijaya Kumar Singh and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi also participated in the function through video-mode from their offices in Delhi and in the Union Territory respectively.

Close
A separate function was held at Arumbarthapuram in which Territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, PWD Minister A Namassivayam and Members of Parliament V Vaithilingam and N Gokulakrishnan took part.
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 03:26 pm

tags #Economy #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.