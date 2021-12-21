MARKET NEWS

Nitin Gadkari lays stone, inaugurates road projects worth Rs 4,160 crore in Uttar Pradesh

While in Jaunpur, Gadkari laid the foundation stone for three national highway projects costing Rs 1,123 crore, he in Mirzapur inaugurated four national highway projects worth Rs 3,037 crore, the statement said.

PTI
December 21, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST
Representational image.

Representational image.


Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stones of road projects worth Rs 4,160 crore in Jaunpur and Mirzapur districts of Uttar Pradesh, an official release issued here said.

While in Jaunpur, Gadkari laid the foundation stone for three national highway projects costing Rs 1,123 crore, he in Mirzapur inaugurated four national highway projects worth Rs 3,037 crore, the statement said.


He said, "We are committed for the development of Uttar Pradesh. These road projects will give a boost to the development of state and provide better connectivity in the region."

The minister said these road projects will facilitate movement of goods with better connectivity in the region and facilitate access to markets for agricultural produce, local and other products.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied with the Union minister on both occasion.
PTI
Tags: #Economy #India #Nitin Gadkari #road projects #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Dec 21, 2021 08:08 am

