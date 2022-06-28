Nitin Gadkari inaugurates, lays foundation stone of road projects worth Rs 1,357 crore in Rajasthan

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stone of nine National Highways projects of 243 km length worth Rs 1,357 crore in Rajasthan, according to an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said widening of Ninawa section from Sanchore on NH-168A in the state will increase the business of granite industries of Chalaur district and will make it easier for the farmers to reach Suratgarh Mandi.

According to the statement, the minister said the 2-lane Sriganganagar to Raisinghnagar on NH-911 and the Sriganganagar reinforcement from Suratgarh on NH-62 will make it easier to reach the international border and the military station on both sides of the road, which will enhance India's strategic strength. He said the armed forces will get better connectivity across the border, new jobs will be created, which will move Rajasthan towards progress and prosperity.

During the ceremony, the statement said, 25 new bypasses were announced in Rajasthan at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore. Besides, a provision of Rs 200 crore has been made for ROB on state highways under Setubandhan Yojana, it added. Besides, a provision of Rs 200 crore has been made for ROB on state highways under Setubandhan Yojana, it added.