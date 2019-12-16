App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 06:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nitin Gadkari approves changes in Interest Subvention Scheme for MSMEs

The Interest Subvention Scheme for MSMEs was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on December 16 approved changes in the Interest Subvention Scheme guidelines for micro, small and medium enterprises, and said the modifications are expected to boost their productivity through access to credit at reduced cost. The Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSME reviewed the functioning of the scheme.

"It is expected that the modifications in the scheme guidelines will lead to fulfilment of objectives of the scheme, i.e. to increase productivity in MSMEs through access to credit at reduced cost," Gadkari said.

The minister highlighted that the government is committed to enhancing credit to the MSME sector and the implementation of the scheme is being closely monitored to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) get incremental credit of up to Rs 1 crore with an interest subvention of 2 per cent.

Close

The modifications to the scheme include settlement of claims based on internal or concurrent auditor certificate and submission of statutory auditor's certificate once by June 30, 2020; and acceptance of claims in multiple lots for a given half year by eligible institutions.

related news

"The improvements are set to provide momentum giving fillip to the MSME sector," an official statement said.

The Interest Subvention Scheme for MSMEs was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2018.

Besides, in the modified scheme, requirement of Udyog Aadhaar Number (UAN) has been dispensed with for units eligible for GST and the last date of submission of claims for the half-yearly period ended March 31, 2019, has now been extended till December 31, 2019.

Under the changes approved, trading activities without UAN have also been made eligible.

"The modifications in operational guidelines carried out are based on suggestions made by various stakeholders, including banks and lending institutions who had brought to light operational difficulties which were hindering a smooth roll-out of the scheme," the statement said.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 06:10 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Nitin Gadkari

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.