App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 10:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar says India will transform into middle-income economy by 2030

The Niti Aayog vice chairman noted that the government is working on saving lives and livelihoods.

PTI

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Monday said India will transform into a middle-income country from a lower middle-income economy by 2030. Kumar also said that India will witness a recovery in investment cycle by April 2021 and beef up efforts on trade front as well.

On the coronavirus situation in the country, he said it is unfair to compare India's dealing of the COVID-19 pandemic with Western countries as resources and priorities are not the same.

Speaking at an online event by CII, Kumar said "major programmes are focusing on health and welfare of those who are at the bottom of the pyramid and next (focus is) on the industry and business, reducing liquidity constraint and insolvency especially for MSMEs".

Close

The Niti Aayog vice chairman noted that the government is working on saving lives and livelihoods.

related news

"We will be on our way to economic transformation from a lower middle-income economy to a middle-income economy in this decade by 2030," he added.

"I am sure that India will reach recovery in the investment cycle by April 2021. India will make strong efforts to improve its trade at the global level," Kumar said.

Also participating at the event, BLP Group India President and CEO Tejpreet S Chopra said companies that can adapt and adopt new technologies will move faster to normalcy.

A lot of companies are using this time to innovate so that they can come out stronger after the crisis, he added.

Hero Enterprise Chairman Sunil Kant Munjal exuded confidence that businesses will definitely come out of the crises, and said they need to communicate well by sharing experiences and best practices.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 10:10 pm

tags #Business #Economy #NITI Aayog #Rajiv Kumar #SME

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, seeks extension of free food grains to poor for 3 more months

Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, seeks extension of free food grains to poor for 3 more months

Coronavirus wrap June 22: SC allows Rath Yatra in Puri; global tally approaches 9 million

Coronavirus wrap June 22: SC allows Rath Yatra in Puri; global tally approaches 9 million

US home sales tumble to 9-1/2-year low; price growth slows

US home sales tumble to 9-1/2-year low; price growth slows

most popular

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.