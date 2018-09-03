App
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 09:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NITI Aayog vice-chairman blames Raghuram Rajan for economy slowdown: Report

Rajiv Kumar said that former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan’s policies were responsible for a decline in the GDP growth rate for over 6 quarters.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The National Institute for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar blamed the former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan for the decline in growth rate over the last three years, according to a report by India Today.

Kumar said that Rajan’s policies were responsible for a decline in the GDP growth rate for over six quarters.  On August 31, the CSO pegged India's GDP growth at 8.2 percent, the highest in two years. The last time such a growth was witnessed in the first quarter of FY17. The Economic Survey now projects India's growth at 7-7.5 percent in FY19.

“There was trend of declining growth and why the growth was declining? The growth was declining because of the rising NPA, the non-performing assets in the banking sector,” Kumar said, adding that the rise in NPA and the decline in the GDP growth rate was due to the decisions taken by Rajan.

“… Under the previous governor (Raghuram) Rajan, they had instituted new mechanisms to identify stressed or non-performing assets and these continuously continued to grow up which is why the banking sector stopped giving credit to the industry,” he said.

Kumar blamed the sluggishness in the market on lack of money being infused by banks in industry that drove the national economy.

“In fact, in some cases like the medium and small scale industries, their credit actually shrank. There was a negative growth in some years,” Kumar said, adding that even for the large industries, the “growth of credit came down to one percent or 2.5 percent and in some quarters even negative.”

“This has been the instance of historically the highest deleveraging of the commercial credit to the industries in India’s economic history. Never has been seen such a consistent year upon year deleveraging of credit,” the NITI Aayog vice-chairman said, adding that this the cause for the slowdown of growth. “And, this is what has been compensated by the government by the ramping up of the public capital expenditure,” Kumar said.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 09:14 pm

tags #Economy #India

