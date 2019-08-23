Nirmala Sitharaman to meet press at 5 pm amid stimulus expectations

Most analysts expect data due later this month to show that growth in April-June faltered even further.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press briefing at 5 pm on Friday evening, a government spokesman said, amid expectations that the government would announce steps to revive economic growth.
Several businessmen say the Narendra Modi-led government needs to take swift action on the economy, as the economic growth in January-March slid to a near five-year low of 5.8%.Most analysts expect data due later this month to show that growth in April-June faltered even further.
First Published on Aug 23, 2019 02:20 pm