you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 02:43 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Nirmala Sitharaman to meet press at 5 pm amid stimulus expectations

Most analysts expect data due later this month to show that growth in April-June faltered even further.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press briefing at 5 pm on Friday evening, a government spokesman said, amid expectations that the government would announce steps to revive economic growth.

Several businessmen say the Narendra Modi-led government needs to take swift action on the economy, as the economic growth in January-March slid to a near five-year low of 5.8%.

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 02:20 pm

tags #'Re-imagining India: Unlocking the Potential of Asia's Next Superpower' #Economy #India

