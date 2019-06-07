App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 05:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nirmala Sitharaman to meet industry chambers on June 11 for pre-Budget consultation

This would be the first joint interaction with Sitharaman, who took over as India's first full-time woman finance minister last month, after the BJP-led NDA government won a second term.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called a meeting of leading industry chambers on June 11 to elicit their views on various issues, including steps to boost FDI inflows and industrial productivity, as part of the pre-Budget consultation exercise, sources said.

This would be the first joint interaction with Sitharaman, who took over as India's first full-time woman finance minister last month, after the BJP-led NDA government won a second term.

Representatives of industry bodies like CII, Ficci and Assocham, among others, are expected to attend the meeting.

Close

Most of the industry bodies have already submitted their memoranda of demands to the finance ministry for consideration.

related news

The Budget will be presented by the minister in the Lok Sabha on July 5.

Sources said the topics likely to be taken up during the meeting Tuesday include changes in the FDI guidelines to spur overseas investments in the country.

The minister would also seek their views on the issue of mergers to enhance productivity, the categories of services needed to be expanded to meet domestic demand, and tariff structure to increase domestic output and exports.

Special focus is likely to be on the tourism sector.

Sources said the minister is particulary interested to know views of the industry on development of tourist sites with a view to attract more domestic as well as foreign travellers.

In line with the custom, the NDA government had presented an interim Budget for 2019-20 in February ahead of the general elections.

Now, the government will be presenting a regular Budget for the fiscal.

The finance ministry has already indicated that it would be not be making major changes in the allocations earmarked for different ministries and departments in the interim Budget.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 05:38 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #India #union budget 2019

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.