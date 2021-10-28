MARKET NEWS

Nirmala Sitharaman to attend G-20 joint finance, health ministers meet in Rome

PTI
October 28, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the G-20 joint Finance and Health Ministers meeting in Rome on October 29, which among other things will discuss COVID pandemic prevention and response.

Finance and health ministers will discuss how to keep momentum on response to pandemic and build on further coordination arrangements between health and finance ministries.

On October 29, G20 Finance and Health Ministers will gather in Rome for their first joint meeting under the Italian G20 Presidency.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Daniele Franco, Italian Minister of Economy and Finance and Roberto Speranza, Italian Minister of Health.
Tags: #Economy #G-20 joing finance #Health Minister #Nirmala Sithraman #Rome
first published: Oct 28, 2021 09:58 am

