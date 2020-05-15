Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE | Finance Minister to address media shortly, expect tranche III of economic package
This is the third day of the FM outlining a tranche of the contours of India’s massive Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus package
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media at 4 pm on May 15. This is the second day of the FM outlining a tranche of the contours of India’s massive Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
FM Sitharaman said the announcements will be made in tranches. The announcements on May 13 included six measures for MSMEs, 2 for EPF, 2 for NBFCs and MFIs, 1 for discoms, 1 for contractors, 1 for real estate sector, and 3 tax measures.
The second tranche on May 14 focused on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self-employed people and small farmers.
The financial stimulus announced by PM Modi on May 12 is almost 10 percent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and comes as the country battles the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.This Rs 20 lakh crore figure, however, includes the previous Rs 1.7 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and steps taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since lockdown began on March 24 midnight. These earlier measures now together account to Rs 7.79 lakh crore of the complete package.
Measures announced on May 14
Measures announced on May 13
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Stimulus packages will have impact of Rs 1.29 lakh crore on fiscal deficit: SBI Report
The stimulus packages announced by the government so far to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 will dent the fiscal deficit by 0.6 percent of the GDP or Rs 1.29 lakh crore in the ongoing financial year, said a report by State Bank of India.
With the announcement of an economic package focussing vulnerable sections of the society on Thursday, the government has so far provided a stimulus totalling Rs 16.45 lakh crore.
This implies that the remaining nearly Rs 3.54 lakh crore of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 is yet to be announced.
FM Sitharaman LIVE | FM's 2-day stimulus measures to cause 'actual fiscal impact' of mere Rs 66,500 crore: Barclays
The actual hit to government finances from the measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the last two days was pegged at Rs 66,500 crore or 0.34 per cent of the GDP, Barclays said on May 14.
Aggregating all the measures, which also include aspects like credit guarantees, Barclays said the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cumulatively have so far announced measures of over Rs 15 lakh crore, leaving Rs 4.25 lakh crore worth of announcements remaining to hit the Rs 20 lakh crore mark announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"The actual fiscal impact of today's steps will only be Rs 11,000 crore, which brings the total cost of additional incentives announced to Rs 66,500 crore (0.34 per cent of GDP), accounting for steps taken yesterday as well. This leaves the government with room for another Rs 1.24 lakh crore of incremental spending, on our estimates. We continue to believe the government may end up with a fiscal deficit of close to 6 per cent GDP during FY21," its analysts said.
May 15 announcements - Tranche 1 Highlights
May 14 announcements - Tranche 2 Highlights
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Tranche II on May 14 - Affordable Housing
The credit link subsidy scheme has been extended up to March, 2021. For the lowest strata of middle-income groups (income of up to 6-18 lakh/annum)
This will reinvigorate construction services and spur demand for building materials.
The FM said empty government land will be used to build more housing through PPP mode.
Reiterating the importance of small-scale units for the Indian economy, she said interest subvention support of 2 percent has been extended to all shishu loan holders (loans up to Rs 50,000)
Sitharaman in the first tranche had unveiled a Rs 5.94 lakh crore plan comprising off-budget items such as Rs 3 lakh crore of credit line to small businesses as well as liquidity support to shadow banks and power discoms.
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Tranche II on May 14 - Street vendors
A special credit facility of Rs 5,000 crore for 50 lakh vendors was announced by the FM and she informed that it will be launched within a month. The initial working capital will be up to Rs 10,000.
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Tranche II on May 14 - Urban poor
She said the government will launch a rental housing scheme and use empty government land to build more housing
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Tranche II on May 14 - Labour reforms
"We want to bring in universal minimum wage, and bring in a national floor wage for minimum wages, so that there is no disparity between states," she said.
She also said there is a proposal to make all occupations open to women, including night shifts with proper safeguards, in the pipeline in the proposed Labour Code.
Among other things, there will be mandatory ESIC coverage for employees of hazardous industries, social security schemes for gig and platform workers and re-skilling of retrenched workers. Focus will also be on employment for adivasis and tribals
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Tranche II on May 14 - Addressing woes of migrant workers
Sitharaman acknowledged that the migrant workers are undergoing immense pain due to the lockdown restructions and reiterated the government's claim of helping them get over this crisis.
"They will get free food grains for the next two months. This will benefit 8 crore migrants and central government has earmarked Rs 3,500 crore for this. For non-ration card holders, there will be free 5 kgs per family of wheat/rice and 1 kg chana. State governments will be in charge of this initiative," she said.
She added that in the past two months, government has transferred Rs 11,000 crore via SDRF to states for migrants and government has funded 3 meals/day to inmates of shelters for urban homeless and Centre has participated in forming 7,200 new self-help groups for urban poor since March 15.
"Will allocate more for MNREGA if required. MNREGA is offering work to 2.33 crore wage-seekers in 1.87 lakh gram panchayats. Actual annual expenditure under MNREGA this financial year so far is Rs 10,000 crore," she said.
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Tranche II on May 14 - Tackling agri concerns
Sitharaman said a special drive to provide concessional credit to PM-Kisan beneficiaries will be undertaken. The Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit will be extended to 2.5 crore farmers who don't have the card. Fisherman and animal husbandry workers will also be included.
Interest subvention scheme on farmer loans at concessional rates has also been extended until May 31, 2020.
"Liquidity support for farmers and rural economy has been happening over the past two months. Refinancing of Rs 29,000 crore was provided by NABARD to co-operative banks and RRB in March. Through RIDF, NABARD extended support of Rs 4,200 crore in March. Activities via banks to support the agriculture sector has not stopped during lockdown," she said.
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Tranche II - Focused on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self employed people, small farmers. FM Sitharaman announced nine steps.