Nirmala Sitharaman meets US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen ahead of key G20 meeting in Bengaluru

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met US Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen ahead of the First G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting under the G20 Indian Presidency scheduled on February 24 and 25 here.

The two leaders exchanged views on G20 Finance Track priorities under G20 India Presidency in 2023.

"The two leaders discussed their perspectives on strengthening #MDB (Multilateral Development Banks), #GlobalDebt vulnerabilities, #CryptoAssets, and #health, besides the Just Energy Transition Partnership #JETP and possible takeaways for the two sides," the Ministry of Finance said in a tweet.

It said both sides agreed that lessons learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic should not be lost sight of and there is a need for enhancing preparedness for future pandemic type shocks.