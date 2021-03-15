English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Nirmala Sitharaman introduces Bill in Rajya Sabha to allow 74% FDI in insurance sector

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday had given its nod for amendments in the Insurance Amendment Bill 2021.

PTI
March 15, 2021 / 06:58 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Image)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Image)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday introduced a Bill in Rajya Sabha that seek to amend the Insurance Act to pave the way for 74 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday had given its nod for amendments in the Insurance Amendment Bill 2021.

Finance Minister Sitharaman introduced the Bill for amendments in the Insurance Act, 1938.

Currently, the permissible FDI limit in the life and general insurance stands at 49 percent with ownership and management control with Indian.

Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22 had said, "I propose to amend the Insurance Act, 1938 to increase the permissible FDI limit from 49 percent to 74 percent in insurance companies and allow foreign ownership and control with safeguards."

Close

Related stories

Under the new structure, the majority of directors on the board and key management persons would be resident Indians, with at least 50 percent of directors being independent directors, and specified percentage of profits being retained as a general reserve.

She had also said that for investor protection, an investor charter would be introduced as a right of all financial investors across all financial products.

It was in 2015 when the government hiked the FDI cap in the insurance sector from 26 percent to 49 percent. Increase in FDI will help improve life insurance penetration in the country.

Life insurance premium as a percentage of GDP is 3.6 percent in the country, way below the global average of 7.13 percent, and in case of general insurance, it is even worse at 0.94 percent of GDP, as against the world average of 2.88 percent.

The government has earlier allowed 100 percent foreign direct investment in insurance intermediaries.

Intermediary services include insurance brokers, reinsurance brokers, insurance consultants, corporate agents, third party administrators, surveyors and loss assessors.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Economy #FDI #Foreign direct investment #insurance sector #Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Mar 15, 2021 06:58 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.