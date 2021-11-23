MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates projects worth Rs 165 crore in J&K

The Union minister inaugurated work pertaining to health, education, urban infrastructure and disaster management — amounting to Rs 130.49 crore, an official spokesman said.

PTI
November 23, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated development projects worth Rs 165 crore in Jammu and Kashmir. These include Jhelum and Tawi flood recovery projects, officials said.

The Union minister inaugurated work pertaining to health, education, urban infrastructure and disaster management — amounting to Rs 130.49 crore, an official spokesman said.

He said the minister also laid foundation stone for UT-level emergency operation centre and SCADA (Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition) control building at Budgam — amounting to Rs 34.88 crore under the Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP).

The spokesman said the sub-projects are part of the JTFRP which is assisted by a credit of USD 250 million from the World Bank. The project was started in J-K in the aftermath of the devastating floods of September 2014 which severely affected low lying areas of Anantnag, Srinagar and adjoining districts, causing immense damage to housing, livelihood, and roads and bridges.

The project aims at both restoring essential services disrupted by the floods and improving the design standard and practices to increase resilience, the spokesman said.

Close

Related stories

He said the high social impact of JTFRP was felt in the COVID-19 pandemic response by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, wherein an amount of USD 50 million was allocated and utilised by activating the Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC) under the project.

Medical equipment worth Rs 290 crore and 30 oxygen generating plants at a total cost of Rs 75 crore were procured, thereby, giving a boost to the health infrastructure to cope with the challenges posed by the pandemic, he said.

In a significant step towards self-reliance of artisans of the Union territory, many artisan clusters were developed under this project with an objective of reviving the traditional crafts and providing gainful employment opportunities to youth, the spokesman added.
PTI
Tags: #Economy #India #Jammu & Kashmir #JK #Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Nov 23, 2021 08:49 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.