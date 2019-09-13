App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 08:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NIRF ranking may soon determine funding for educational institutes

MHRD wants to ensure higher participation of institutions in the NIRF Rankings

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Representational Image
Representational Image

Funding for educational institutes could soon be linked to the rank they secure in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Sources told Moneycontrol that the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) is looking into a proposal to base the quantum of funds to the rank. This will not only ensure higher participation of institutions but will also play a role in improving their physical infrastructure and academic output.

In the India Rankings 2019 based on NIRF, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras followed by Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and IIT Delhi were the top three among the overall list of Top 100 institutes.

Close

"Linking funds to the ranking will motivate the institutes to improve their academic performance and research output," said a senior official.

Institutes ranked higher could get higher funds.

There are a handful of educational institutes who have not yet participated in the rankings. Once NIRF ranking is the criteria for funding, institutes will be forced to participate so that they have access to funds. If they don't, MHRD may also seek the reasons for opting out.

NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched on September 29, 2015. In the second year of the ranking, in 2017, general degree colleges have also been made part of the ranking.

Apart from the overall ranks, categories like engineering, management, pharmacy, universities, and colleges have been classified in various buckets. The idea was to have a ranking that is more relevant to the Indian scenario.

Indian educational institutes have been a part of global rankings like QS World University Rankings. However, only a handful of institutes like IISc Bangalore, IIT Madras, and IIT Delhi have featured among the top 200 institutes in the world. None of them have been able to break into the top 50 among the world.

At the World University Rankings 2020 by Times Higher Education, none of the Indian institutes have featured in the top 300.

Almost 65-70 percent of educational institutions are partly or fully funded by the government and require financial support to manage the physical infrastructure, salary bills as well as to subsidise student education.

First Published on Sep 13, 2019 08:04 pm

tags #Business #Economy #HR

