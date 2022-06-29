English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    NHAI to ensure greenery along highways, says Nitin Gadkari

    The road transport and highways minister Gadkari said that whenever a tree is cut five more should be planted.

    PTI
    June 29, 2022 / 07:33 AM IST
    Union minister Nitin Gadkari

    Union minister Nitin Gadkari

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stressed the need for plantation along the roadsides and said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) would open its tree bank to ensure greenery along the highway. The road transport and highways minister Gadkari said that whenever a tree is cut five more should be planted.

    Gadkari, who was speaking during the National Highways Excellence Awards, said that there was a need to think about innovative ways to save trees else a lot of difficulties will be faced while constructing roads.

    Expressing concern over the deaths in road accidents, he said that before the end of 2024 efforts would be made to reduce the number of fatalities and accidents on roads by 50 per cent.

    The minister also laid stress on reducing the cost of road construction by 50 per cent without compromising on quality. The Indian road infrastructure will be at par with those in the United States before the end of 2024.

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that with regard to road connectivity India has reached new heights. Birla was of the view that if the country's highways are built at a faster pace then it will lead to the nation's growth.
    PTI
    Tags: #Economy #Highways #India #NHAI #Nitin Gadkari
    first published: Jun 29, 2022 07:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.