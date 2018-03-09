NHAI rides on Bharatmala to achieve 78 percent construction target for 2017-18

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) construction touched a pace of approximately 9.5 kilometers per day between November 2017 and February 2018 by constructing 1,147 km of highways under the government's signature Bharatmala programme.

As per data provided by officials of NHAI, Centre’s apex body responsible for constructing National Highways built over 1,000 km of new highways during the period, reaching over 78 percent of total construction target for 2017-18.

“Bharatmala Pariyojana is going at a good pace. NHAI, from Nov 2017 to Feb 2018, has in total awarded 3,101 km and completed construction of 1,147 km,” sources said.

NHAI managed to construct 1,147 km of highways during the above mentioned period taking total construction for this year at 2,747 km. This is 78.48 percent of construction target pegged at 3,500 km for 2017-18.

Source: NHAI (* indicates data till February 2018)

This year, NHAI is also expected to exceed award target with the organisation inviting bids for 10,460 km of new national highways till January 2018.

According to Deepak Kumar, chairman, NHAI, tendered projects could be awarded within two months.

Ministry of road transport and highways had set a target of awarding 10,000 km of highway projects for NHAI while construction target was 3,500 km for 2017-18. It had completed only 45.71 percent of construction target between April and November 2017 at a pace of 6.66 km per day.

NHAI had missed its award and construction target in the previous fiscal of 2016-17. Out of award target of 10,000 km, NHAI managed to award 4,355 km, while it constructed 2,628 km of 8,000 km construction target.

The Bharatmala programme is Centre’s umbrella programme for constructing over 60,000 km of national highways across the country using capital outlay of Rs 6.92 lakh crore. The first phase, approved by the Cabinet in October 2017, allows construction of 34,800 km of national highways with a total investment of Rs 5.35 lakh crore till 2022.

The union ministry of road transport and highways has set an overall target of awarding 25,000 km and constructing 15,000 km of highways in FY18.

The ministry has so far been able to construct 7,589 km of road as of 7March 2018 at an average pace of 22.51 km per day against the “ambitious” target of 41 km per day. It has awarded 8,088 km of highways projects during the same period.