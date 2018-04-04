NHAI lists Rs 25,000-cr bond issue on India INX

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has listed its Rs 25,000-crore medium-term notes issue on BSE's India International Exchange (India INX) global debt listing platform.

This is the first rupee-denominated medium-term notes (MTN) programme of its kind globally by an Indian statutory body planning to raise funds through masala bonds, India INX said in a statement.

The MTN programme is an instrument to raise money through debt securities that typically mature in 5-10 years.

"NHAI yesterday established its Rs 250 billion medium term Note programme on India INX's global securities market," the statement said.

The global securities market platform offers fund raising framework for global investors at par with other international venues.

Since its launch in January this year, Indian issuers have established programs of USD 21 billion on this new platform.

India INX is the country's first international exchange, located at International Financial Services Centre, GIFT City in Gujarat.