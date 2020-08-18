172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|nhai-fast-tracks-approval-of-1500-km-of-coastal-road-projects-5722461.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NHAI fast-tracks approval of 1,500 km of coastal road projects

The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech that a National Infrastructure Pipeline worth Rs 110 lakh crore has been set up to boost infrastructure projects

Moneycontrol News
Some of these projects are also part of the Centre’s flagship Bharatmala programme
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has fast-tracked approval of 1,500 km of coastal road projects after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on infrastructure development in his Independence Day speech.

“We are moving forward on four-laning of roads in the coastal region, around 1,500 km of projects have been identified … the exercise has been fast tracked after a push from PM Modi,” a senior government official told The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

In his national address on India’s 74th Independence Day, the prime minister said a National Infrastructure Pipeline worth Rs 110 lakh crore has been set up to boost infrastructure projects.

“We will now focus on multi-model connectivity infrastructure. We can't work in silos anymore; we need to focus on comprehensive and integrated infrastructure. About 7,000 projects of different sectors have also been identified. It will bring a new revolution in infrastructure sector,” he announced.

The prime minister also emphasised the "huge" security role of our border and coastal infrastructure.

Among the projects planned, the official said focus would be on connecting Chennai and Kanyakumari – for which 400 km of roads have been identified in Odisha. He also noted that some of these projects are also part of the Centre’s flagship Bharatmala programme.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 02:34 pm

