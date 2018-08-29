NHAI eyes quarterly TOT bidding for monetisation, sprucing up road maintenance

Moneycontrol News

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to put highway monetisation programme in the fast lane by bringing new packages every quarter.

"We have Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) candidates (packages) identified and now we plan that on almost quarterly basis, we should come out with TOT bundles because that will take care of good maintenance and safety of those roads," YS Malik, chairman, NHAI, said on Wednesday.

Highway monetisation or TOT is a model where an organisation is permitted to handover its assets to a third party for operation and maintenance purpose against an upfront money for a specified period.

NHAI invites bids for select stretches of highways to be given to a firm for operation and maintenance purposes. The firm has to maintain the assets for a period of 30 years and is allowed to collect toll tax. NHAI, on the other hand, uses the money received upfront from the firm to finance future projects.

Roads can be managed by those people who could bring international practices to maintain the quality of these roads, Malik said.

The NHAI and Road ministry, had in March, successfully bid the first package under TOT to receive Rs 9,681.5 crore for nine highway stretches. A joint venture between Ashok Buildcon and Sydney-based Macquarie won rights to maintain 698 km of stretches across Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

Early this month, the Authority invited bids for second bundle under the model. It involves maintenance of eight highway stretches, totaling up to 586.55 km, across Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal and Bihar. NHAI has kept the initial estimated concession value at Rs 5,362 crore.

Sector experts believe that such a move highlights "policy continuity" by the government.

"It’s a positive move to have a good follow through of assets put up for monetization. It gives predictability and signals policy continuity for the initiative," said Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, director and practice leader for transport and logistics at Crisil Infrastructure Advisory.

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, pitched for newer models under TOT so that NHAI doesn't lose it's share of toll collections.

"I would request analysts to find innovative models under TOT... For example, if there is any work that has been completed by more than 50 percent, but is stuck, then, NHAI could take over such projects, form a joint venture with private investors and complete those projects. The internal rate of return generated can be shared equally between the two," he said.

Gadkari revealed that he was apprehensive about handing over profitable highway stretches to private players where rate of return on these projects was fairly high.

"Macquarie quoting such a huge amount only justifies my apprehensions," he said, adding that under the model that he has suggested, both the parties could be beneficiaries. "Both the parties will be beneficiary under this model as toll collection will not subside in India due to increasing traffic density," he said.

The union minister said that Centre has invested close to Rs 7 trillion in India under infrastructure over the last four years and that many stalled projects have been revived.

"There were many projects under build-operate-rransfer (BOT) and public-private-partnership (PPP) that were stuck due to different reasons. So we worked under EPC and such projects are now ready to be taken up under TOT, " he added.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs gave green signal to NHAI in 2016 to raise funds through asset monetisation programme. The authority has identified 75 highway projects that could be put up from auction.

"NHAI has already drawn up 75 stretches, which will be put up for monetisation, which is a good number to start with. There is good investor demand and these assets will get good participation notwithstanding the continuous roll out plan," said Padmanabhan.