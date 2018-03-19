NHAI awards project worth Rs 1,256 cr on Gurgaon-Sohna road

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded project worth Rs 1,255 crore for the development of a stretch of Dwarka Expressway with a view to decongest traffic between Delhi-Gurgaon, the government said today.

"The NHAI, has issued LOA for development of NH-8 Haryana on Hybrid Annuity Mode. Development of this section of Dwarka Expressway will ensure seamless and safe movement of traffic between Delhi-Gurgaon and help in decongestion of existing Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

The project involves six-laning and strengthening of two separate sections of about nine and 13 kilometers of NH in Gurgaon at a cost of Rs 1255.77 crore.

The project comprises four minor bridges, a flyover and five foot-over-bridges, it said.

This stretch of Gurgaon –Sohna road will ultimately provide alternative connectivity of NH-8 to KMP Expressway and also help in decongestion of Delhi-Mumbai Corridor and enhance the efficiency of this stretch, the statement added.