Newsmaker: Sneha Dubey | Meet the young Indian woman diplomat who took apart Pak PM Imran Khan's speech at UN

Sneha Dubey.

As the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly gets underway, India has found a new champion for itself on the world stage.

A junior diplomat representing India at its permanent mission to the United Nations, Sneha Dubey has won the hearts of Indians for her fiery response to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Currently First Secretary at the Mission, Dubey tore into Khan's attempts to again bring up the issue of Kashmir on the UN stage.

"Member states are aware that Pakistan has an established history and policy of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists. This is a country which has been globally recognised as one openly supporting, training, financing and arming terrorists as a matter of state policy," she said. Dubey added that it holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council.

Dubey joined the foreign service in December 2013, taking up the position of under secretary in the Latin America and Caribbean division at the Ministry of External Affairs.

A year later, she joined as the Third Secretary at the Indian Embassy in Madrid. After that, she was sent to the prestigious Indian permanent mission to the United Nations.

"We marked the solemn occasion of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks a few days back. The world has not forgotten that the mastermind behind that dastardly event, Osama Bin Laden, got shelter in Pakistan. Even today, Pakistan leadership glorify him as a 'martyr'," she stressed.

Regrettably, even today we heard the leader of Pakistan trying to justify acts of terror. Such defence of terrorism is unacceptable in the modern world, she added.

Dubey hails from Goa. After her schooling in the state, she received her higher education in Pune's Fergusson College and did her MPhil from the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.

Mincing no words, she called out the issue of Pakistan arguing that it itself is a victim of terrorism.

"We keep hearing that Pakistan is a 'victim of terrorism'. This is the country which is an arsonist disguising itself as a fire-fighter. Pakistan nurtures terrorists in their backyard in the hope that they will only harm their neighbours. Our region, and in fact the entire world, has suffered because of their policies. On the other hand, they are trying to cover up sectarian violence in their country as acts of terror," Dubey said.

Bringing up a series of uncomfortable historical incidents for Pakistan, she also iterated the country's history of consistent state-sponsored violence.

"This is also the country that still holds the despicable record in our region of having executed a religious and cultural genocide against the people of what is now Bangladesh. As we mark the 50th anniversary this year of that horrid event in history, there is not even an acknowledgment, much less accountability," Dubey argued.

"Today, the minorities in Pakistan - the Sikhs, Hindus, Christians - live in constant fear and state-sponsored suppression of their rights. This is a regime where anti-Semitism is normalised by its leadership and even justified," she said.

Dissenting voices are muzzled daily, and enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings are well documented, she pointed out.