you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Voters standing in a queue to cast their votes, at a polling booth, during the second phase of General Elections 2019 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (Image: PIB)
1/8

Voters standing in a queue to cast their votes, at a polling booth, during the second phase of General Elections 2019 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (Image: PIB)
Female voters displaying identity cards, at a polling booth, during the second phase of General Elections 2019, in Assam. (Image: PIB)
2/8

Female voters displaying identity cards, at a polling booth, during the second phase of General Elections 2019, in Assam. (Image: PIB)
A woman after voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections. (Image: PTI)
3/8

A woman after voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections. (Image: PTI)
Voters casting their vote at a polling booth, during the second phase of General Elections 2019 in Chennai, Tamilnadu. (Image: PIB)
4/8

Voters casting their vote at a polling booth, during the second phase of General Elections 2019 in Chennai, Tamilnadu. (Image: PIB)
Election officials wearing superhero costumes prepare ballots at a polling station during elections in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)
5/8

Election officials wearing superhero costumes prepare ballots at a polling station during elections in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)
A bunch of roses placed near Notre-Dame Cathedral is pictured at sunrise after a massive fire devastated large parts of the gothic structure in Paris, France. (Image: Reuters)
6/8

A bunch of roses placed near Notre-Dame Cathedral is pictured at sunrise after a massive fire devastated large parts of the gothic structure in Paris, France. (Image: Reuters)
US President Donald Trump speaks during an "Opportunity Zone" conference with state, local, tribal, and community leaders at the White House in Washington, US. (Image: Reuters)
7/8

US President Donald Trump speaks during an "Opportunity Zone" conference with state, local, tribal, and community leaders at the White House in Washington, US. (Image: Reuters)
A mock space capsule of the C-Space Project Mars simulation base is seen at dusk in the Gobi Desert outside Jinchang, Gansu Province, China. (Image: Reuters)
8/8

A mock space capsule of the C-Space Project Mars simulation base is seen at dusk in the Gobi Desert outside Jinchang, Gansu Province, China. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 04:51 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #News in Pics #Politics #Slideshow

