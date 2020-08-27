New US jobless benefit claims drop to 1 million in latest week

The result was in line with expectations and a decrease of about 100,000 claims from the prior week, however the number of people filing under a special program providing benefits to workers normally ineligible increased by about 82,000 to 607,806 in the latest week.
AFP
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 06:27 pm