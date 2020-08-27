172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|new-us-jobless-benefit-claims-drop-to-1-million-in-latest-week-5764341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New US jobless benefit claims drop to 1 million in latest week

The result was in line with expectations and a decrease of about 100,000 claims from the prior week, however the number of people filing under a special program providing benefits to workers normally ineligible increased by about 82,000 to 607,806 in the latest week.

AFP

One million people made new claims for jobless benefits in the week ended August 22, the Labor Department said on August 27, a slight improvement from the week prior.

The result was in line with expectations and a decrease of about 100,000 claims from the prior week, however the number of people filing under a special program providing benefits to workers normally ineligible increased by about 82,000 to 607,806 in the latest week.
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 06:27 pm

tags #Business #Economy #United States #World News

