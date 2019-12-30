App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New scrappage policy likely to take old CVs off road: Report

The policy will reportedly mandate a hike in registration renewal fees for vehicles older than 15 years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's vehicle scrappage policy will likely focus on taking old commercial vehicles (CVs) off the road, Mint reported.

The Cabinet is expected to give the green signal for the policy soon, the report said.

“The policy has been finalised and we are waiting for the Cabinet’s approval, which is expected soon,” an official told the paper.

Close

The policy will mandate a hike in registration renewal fees for vehicles older than 15 years to encouragement their replacement, the report said.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a scrappage policy in August, along with a number of other measures to help the ailing auto sector.

The plan will give a boost to the commercial vehicle industry’s economic activity and freight movement, an official told Mint.

“The idea is to take old, polluting ones off the roads as they are major contributors towards pollution," the official added.

The Centre has decided against offering incentives as a part of the policy. However, state road tax will be exempted on presenting scrap certificates while buying vehicles, an official told the publication.

“Incentives, if any, will have to be offered by the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). The only form of incentive will be exemption from road tax (a state subject). Besides, there could be some discounts on purchase on a new vehicle upon showing the scrapping certificate," the official said.

A Tata Motors spokesperson told Mint that the draft guidelines on AVSF (authorised vehicle scrappage facility) were a welcome move. But, the government will have to outline incentives for customers and regulatory norms for disposal of older vehicles, the spokesperson added.

“In light of this, we will have to assess the impact of released guidelines in the current form on new vehicle demand. To achieve the end objective, there is a need to address the criteria to define end-of-life vehicles, incentives for customers and dismantlers, and a mechanism to ensure adherence," added the Tata Motors spokesperson.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 30, 2019 11:52 am

tags #Auto #Business #Economy

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.