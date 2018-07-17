App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 08:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New Rs 100 note may be violet-coloured, smaller in size: Report

The new notes will be printed using indigenous ink.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

The new Rs 100 note might be violet in colour, smaller than the previous version and bear the impression of Gujarat's historic stepwell Rani ki Vav, Dainik Bhaskar reported.

The new note will be slightly bigger than the Rs 10 note, and weigh less than the old Rs 100 note, the report added.

Circulation of the old Rs 100 note will not be impacted. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could issue the new notes in  August or September.

The printing of the new Rs 100 notes has already begun at the printing press in Dewas with indigenous ink reportedly being used to print the notes.

Banks will have to make changes in ATMs to accommodate the new notes as was the case with new notes of other denominations.

Several new micro-security features have been added to the new Rs 100 note, which will be visible only under ultraviolet light.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 08:13 pm

tags #Business #Economy #RBI #Rupee

