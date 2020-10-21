New PSU policy to get Cabinet nod soon: DEA Secretary Tarun Bajaj

The government is pushing public sector undertakings (PSUs) to focus more on infrastructure spend, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said at an event.

He added that the new PSU policy would help fast-track strategic sales and would get Cabinet nod soon.

"We are seeing more fund inflows via InvITs and REITs. Norms relating to the listing of companies directly on foreign bourses are almost final. We are seeing positive signs on FPI inflows and assets under management of mutual funds. We will gain entry in global bond indices in sometime and we are working with RBI on the same," Bajaj said.

The government sees private sector invest coming back and is emphasising on monetisation of assets, he said.

Airports Authority of India and the aviation ministry have readied plans to privatise six more airports and some indicators show economy is limping back to normalcy.

"We are seeing a lot of demand in the auto sector. The economy is looking up a bit ahead of festival season and we are working on ways to increase government spending for economic revival. We have asked government departments to push capex with a multiplier effect," Bajaj said.

He said the government was also open to providing more funds if needed in the revised estimates and the government was seeing improvement in the health situation.