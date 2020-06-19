App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 06:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

New portal to simplify, expedite loan to MSMEs: TN Local Administration Minister SP Velumani

Speaking at a meeting with senior bank officials and industrialists here, Velumani said the portal would be helpful to banks and industrialists.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The Tamil Nadu government would be creating a portal soon to simplify and expedite procedures for giving bank loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Local Administration Minister S P Velumani said on Friday.

The industrialists need not rush to the banks for loan particularly during a COVID-19 like situation, as they can file the required documents through the portal, he said.

The industrialists need not rush to the banks for loan particularly during a COVID-19 like situation, as they can file the required documents through the portal, he said.

Stating that the suggestions made at the meeting would be forwarded to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he appealed to the banks to clear bottlenecks in getting loans quickly.

Coimbatore district has more than 1.5 lakh MSMEs with 15 lakh workers. A loan of Rs 554 crore has been given to 8,284 small industries during the virus-induced lockdown period, he said.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 06:27 pm

tags #Business #Economy #SME #Tamil Nadu

