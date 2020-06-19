New portal to simplify, expedite loan to MSMEs: TN Local Administration Minister SP Velumani

Speaking at a meeting with senior bank officials and industrialists here, Velumani said the portal would be helpful to banks and industrialists.
The Tamil Nadu government would be creating a portal soon to simplify and expedite procedures for giving bank loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Local Administration Minister S P Velumani said on Friday.
The industrialists need not rush to the banks for loan particularly during a COVID-19 like situation, as they can file the required documents through the portal, he said.
Stating that the suggestions made at the meeting would be forwarded to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he appealed to the banks to clear bottlenecks in getting loans quickly.
