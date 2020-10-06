172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|new-mpc-member-ashima-goyal-resigns-from-pms-economic-advisory-council-5928341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New MPC member Ashima Goyal resigns from PM's Economic Advisory Council

With regards to the members of MPC, the RBI Act states that a person cannot be in the panel if they have a material conflict of interest with the RBI and are unable to resolve such conflict.

Arup Roychoudhury

New Monetary Policy Committee member Ashima Goyal has resigned from the Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Moneycontrol has learnt.

Goyal, who was appointed to the MPC along with Shashanka Bhide and Jayanth Verma late on Monday night by the government, has been a part of EAC-PM since its revival by Modi in September 2017.

With regards to the members of MPC, the RBI Act states that a person cannot be in the panel if they have a material conflict of interest with the RBI and are unable to resolve such conflict.
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 12:16 pm

tags #Economic Advisory Council #Finance Ministry #monetary policy committee #Reserve Bank of India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.