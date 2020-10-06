New MPC member Ashima Goyal resigns from PM's Economic Advisory Council

New Monetary Policy Committee member Ashima Goyal has resigned from the Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Moneycontrol has learnt.

Goyal, who was appointed to the MPC along with Shashanka Bhide and Jayanth Verma late on Monday night by the government, has been a part of EAC-PM since its revival by Modi in September 2017.

With regards to the members of MPC, the RBI Act states that a person cannot be in the panel if they have a material conflict of interest with the RBI and are unable to resolve such conflict.