New milestone for UPI payments: Over 200 crore transactions in October worth Rs 3.3 lakh crore

The number of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions crossed the Rs 20o crore milestone in October, according to official data. According to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) such transactions were worth Rs 3.3 lakh crore.
NPCI on Sunday tweeted that "BHIM UPI has managed to change the face of person-to-person and person-to-merchant money transfers in the past few years while making them safer and more secure".
In October last year, the number of UPI transactions touched the 100 crore-mark. An official data showed that the platform witnessed 180 crore transactions worth Rs 3.29 lakh crore were clocked in September.