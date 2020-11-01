172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|new-milestone-for-upi-payments-over-200-crore-transactions-in-october-worth-rs-3-3-lakh-crore-6047191.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2020 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New milestone for UPI payments: Over 200 crore transactions in October worth Rs 3.3 lakh crore

NPCI on Sunday tweeted that "BHIM UPI has managed to change the face of person-to-person and person-to-merchant money transfers in the past few years while making them safer and more secure".

Moneycontrol News
UPI transactions worth Rs 2.9 lakh crore were recorded in July 2020, as against Rs 1.46 lakh crore in the same period last year
UPI transactions worth Rs 2.9 lakh crore were recorded in July 2020, as against Rs 1.46 lakh crore in the same period last year

The number of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions crossed the Rs 20o crore milestone in October, according to official data. According to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) such transactions were worth Rs 3.3 lakh crore. 

NPCI on Sunday tweeted that "BHIM UPI has managed to change the face of person-to-person and person-to-merchant money transfers in the past few years while making them safer and more secure".

In October last year, the number of UPI transactions touched the 100 crore-mark. An official data showed that the platform witnessed 180 crore transactions worth Rs 3.29 lakh crore were clocked in September.

Close
On UPI platform, there are as many as 189 banks live. Since its launch in 2017, the smartphone-based digital payment platform has grown in volume every month apart from the April-May during lockdown period in India. Sharp recovery was seen in June onwards. UPI transactions doubled in just six months this year from a low of 99.95 lakh in April.
First Published on Nov 1, 2020 02:39 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.