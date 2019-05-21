App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 05:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

New govt to focus on land, labour reforms, export promotion: Report

Most exit polls have predicted a sweeping victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, which is expected to win over 300 seats in the election.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Land and labour reforms, privatisation and export promotion would be at the top of agenda of the new government irrespective of which party or coalition takes charge after the poll results on May 23, a report has said.

Most exit polls have predicted a sweeping victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is expected to win over 300 seats in the election.

Irrespective of which party or combination of parties form the new government after the results of the Lok Sabha election announced on May 23, the priority is likely to be on reforms on land, labour, privatisation and export promotion, Goldman Sachs said in its report Tuesday.

"We see potential reforms (by the new government) to focus on land transparent auctions, and digitisation of records; labour creating an enabling regulatory environment and privatisation in areas such as agriculture and banking," it said.

related news

The promotion of exports through targeting new markets such as Eastern Europe and Central Asia; and creating a credible system of grading and certification will also be a area of priority for the new government, it said.

The report sees three possible scenarios of reform -- acceleration, status quo, and regression, and has analysed the effect these might have on GDP growth.

It estimates a 2.5 percentage points boost or drag to its base case of 7.5 percent for average real GDP growth during FY2020-2025.

"We see baseline growth rising up to 10 percent in our acceleration scenario of effectively enforced major reforms; or narrowing to 5 percent in our regression scenario of stalled reforms," the report said.

The accelerated reform scenario assumes the new government would have a sufficient majority to introduce important legislative reforms, and the will to implement reforms, it said.

If the official election outcome bear out the exit poll trends, dollar/rupee will continue to grind lower in coming days. The three-month forecast for USD/INR is 69, it said.

It remains neutral on the rupee on a medium term horizon, expecting USD/INR to edge higher to 71 on a 12-month horizon.

The report anticipates the banking system liquidity situation to normalise as currency in circulation reduces from its high post elections, and with potential liquidity operations by the RBI.

In the event of a decisive mandate which enables further progress on structural reforms, the report expects a faster recovery in the corporate earnings over the medium term.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 21, 2019 05:04 pm

tags #Economy #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's prenup agreement now looks worthle ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

IIMC Admit Card 2019 For Entrance Examination Released at iimc.nic.in. ...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP, SP Vying for Nishad

Sri Lanka Further Extends Emergency a Month after Easter Sunday Suicid ...

British Open: Joshna Chinappa Enters Pre-Quarterfinals

HOS Result 2019: HBSE Declares Haryana Open School Class 10th, 12th R ...

IAF Successfully Tests Aerial Version of Supersonic BrahMos Cruise Mis ...

Technical Snags Cannot be Ruled Out Completely, Says DMRC a Day After ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Upbeat Bangladesh Must Play Roles Perfectly to Ma ...

No Transit Accommodation in Hotels for Newly-elected Lok Sabha Members ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Gold hovers near two-week low on strong dollar ahead of Federal Reserv ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.