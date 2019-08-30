App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 10:54 AM IST | Source: Mint

New FDI rules to help companies grow in India - here's how

In 2015, the government relaxed e-commerce rules for foreign single brand retailers investing in India by allowing online sales over and above their brick and mortar presence. This is already being leveraged by brands such as Spanish retailer Zara, fast fashion brand H&M and, more recently, IKEA.

Mint @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The government’s decision to permit foreign single brand retailers begin online sales ahead of opening physical stores will reduce their time for entering the Indian market and also lower the entry barriers for such brands, said retail experts.

In 2015, the government relaxed e-commerce rules for foreign single brand retailers investing in India by allowing online sales over and above their brick and mortar presence. This is already being leveraged by brands such as Spanish retailer Zara, fast fashion brand H&M and, more recently, IKEA.

In its revised policy announced on Wednesday evening, the government acknowledged that opening stores before commencing online sales “creates an artificial restriction and is out of sync with current market practices".

Close

As a result, brands are allowed to sell online before opening stores. It has, however, maintained that those applying under the single brand retail trading policy will also have to open a store within two years of starting online sales. The policy change is positive as it lowers entry barriers for retailers, said Anil Talreja, partner, Deloitte India. “Before you touch the Indian soil, you can basically touch the Indian consumer now," he said.

related news

Online sales have picked pace in India as more shoppers log on the internet to buy everything from phones to sneakers. Brands have closely followed suit.

In 2018, apparel retailer H&M launched its online sales in India, three years after it opened its first store in the country. More recently, the fast fashion label, which entered India through 100% foreign direct investment, tied up with online retailer Myntra to sell its clothes, shoes and accessories on a third-party marketplace.

Earlier this month, IKEA, the world’s largest furniture retailer, began online sales in Mumbai even before it opened its store in India’s financial hub, which would be its second in the country. This is in line with IKEA’s global plans where it is pushing sales using e-commerce and even opening small stores with limited inventory, besides building its signature large format stores.

Clearly, retailers and shoppers worldwide are relying less on physical stores as the mainstay of shopping for goods. In India, which is a still a huge brick and mortar market, revised policies for foreign retailers are clearly pointing to that trend. By 2020, India’s e-commerce market is expected to touch $150 billion because of the presence of large retailers such as Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart.

Earlier, brands could take up to a year to open a store from the time of applying for the single brand retail FDI under the automatic route as they sought the right location, and shored up hiring.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 10:54 am

tags #Economy #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.