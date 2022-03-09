Network18 Exclusive | Raghuram Rajan: Inflation could stay higher for longer

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview with Latha Venkatesh on March 8 that the Russia-Ukraine conflict was compounding an already-high level of inflation. Russia, according to Rajan, is not a large player in the global economic scene, but it plays a significant role in global critical supply chains.

As per Rajan, Russia's size is not a major factor in the global economy. However, its involvement in the supply chain for key commodities is. Rajan believes the world is unduly reliant on carbon energy; it must be reduced. He thinks the discomfort in the short term can be worked through as the fresh push for renewable energy sources takes effect.

Here are some major takeaways from the interview:

Network18: Should we think of this inflation as a temporary blip, which will smooth out when the war ends, or is this likely to persist?

RGR: Well, it is coming on the back of a very high inflation already, in many parts of the world. So, when you add the additional effects of war, which is, it increases inflation and reduces growth, this gives greater weight to inflation. It was already becoming more persistent in the US and Europe. With the additional boost from the war, there is a risk that inflationary expectations will become more entrenched and the fight against inflation will take longer. This is not good news, and inflation will stay higher for longer.

Network18: Will the sanctions stick? In the past, controls imposed by Trump on Iran, China did not go away when Biden came in. Sanctions tend to stay, so therefore can this be structurally a longer inflation?

RGR: Yes, and I would offer a qualified no also. The unprecedented nature of the attack on Ukraine has galvanised the Western world along with Japan, so I think they are very serious about sanctions. This is a violation of any notion of the world order, so therefore it has to be pushed back on.

So, they are much more determined to implement the sanctions and prevent any leakages. That is on the Yes side. On the No side, given the kind of damage this could do to the global economy, Russia being a huge exporter of energy, critical commodities like Nickel, Palladium, Neon, Xenon as well as fertilisers and grains.

I think there is a sense that the damage is to be limited by energising other sources of supplies. So, on the oil front, for example, we have talks going on with Venezuela, and Iran, in an attempt to bring Iran's oil back. And of course, Shale, which has been very very circumspect of production because they did not want to invest too much. Shale will also come back. So over a few months, the supplies will also start responding to the high prices even as demand starts falling because of the high prices.