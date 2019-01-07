App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Net direct tax grows 13.6% to Rs 7.43 lakh crore in April-December

The tax receipt figure indicates net direct tax collection, which is arrived at after adjusting refunds

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Revenue from direct tax grew 13.6 percent to Rs 7.43 lakh crore in the first nine months of the current financial year 2018-19 (April-March), data released by finance ministry showed.

The tax receipt figures indicate net direct tax collection, which is arrived after adjusting refunds. The government has met more than 64.7 percent of the total budget estimate of direct taxes, for which the mop-up target is Rs 11.50 lakh crore.

Refunds issued by the income tax department jumped by 17 percent on-year to Rs 1.30 lakh crore during April-December.

Gross tax collection grew 14.1 percent on-year to Rs 8.74 lakh crore. The number, however, includes extraordinary collections under the Income Declaration Scheme (IDS)-2016, which is Rs 10,844 crore and does not form part of the current year’s collection.

Corporate Income Tax (CIT) grew 14.8 percent, while personal income tax (PIT) grew 17.2 percent.

“After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in CIT collections is 16 percent and that in PIT collections is 14.8 percent,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

The government also collected Rs 3.64 lakh crore advance Tax, which is 14.5 percent higher than the tax collected during the same period last year.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 12:36 pm

tags #Business #CBDT #direct tax #Economy #tax collection

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.