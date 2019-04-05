App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Negative outlook for residential real estate sector: Icra

Icra further noted that the rationale to revise the rates has been to reduce the high headline GST rates, which have resulted in lower sales of under-construction houses.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Owing to weak consumer sentiments despite the recent announcement of various sops for the buyers, India's residential real estate sector outlook remains negative, the report said.

According to the rating agency Icra, factors responsible for negative outlook are demand-supply mismatches in many markets and product segments, leveraged balance sheets and continuing funding challenges for developers, challenging macro-economic environment, and low affordability levels for buyers.

"Overall we expects a negative outlook on the Indian residential real estate sector. Consumer sentiment remains weak, notwithstanding recent sops for the sector announced in the union budget," Icra group head Shubham Jain said.

Icra further noted that the rationale to revise the rates has been to reduce the high headline GST rates, which have resulted in lower sales of under-construction houses.

related news

The GST rates for affordable housing have been reduced from 8 percent (with full input tax credit) to 1 percent (without input tax credit). Similarly, for other segments the rates have been reduced from 12 percent (with full input tax credit) to 5 percent (without input tax credit).

"There have been concerns that developers have not been fully passing on the benefits of the input tax credit availability to customers. However, for developers who have been passing on input credit benefits to customers, its removal will increase cost and constrain profitability unless developers pass on the additional costs to customers," Jain said.

"The reduced rates will bolster consumer sentiment towards under-construction properties as high rates were a dampener for customer-buying sentiment, considering the high value of such transactions. However short-term transition issues relating to pricing and profit margins in ongoing projects and possible deferment of purchases by customers cannot be ruled out," he said.

Jain further said that this may have a bearing on sales and collections in launched projects, as witnessed during the initial stage of GST implementation in July 2017.

"The long-term impact of rate reduction on under- construction segment will be positive, though in the near term, managing customer expectations on price reduction in ongoing projects will be a key challenge for developers, especially at the lower ticket sizes," he added.

According to Icra, going forward, market consolidation trends will continue, enabling larger developers to gain at the expense of the smaller ones.

"Given the current market conditions, developers are realigning strategies to meet market requirements and their focus has shifted on right-sizing and right-pricing which has supported pick-up in sales velocity.

"Buoyed by change in sentiments and signs of plausible long-term recovery, large listed players have increased their pace of project launches. The pace of execution of ongoing projects has been simultaneously maintained, given the increasing home buyer preference for completed inventory," Jain added.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 07:10 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Real Estate #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

UPSC Final Exam Results Declared; Kanishak Kataria, Srushti Jayant Des ...

IPL 2019 | Bravo Out for Two Weeks with Hamstring Injury

IPL 2019 | MI Have Plans to Counter Warner-Bairstow Threat: Suryakumar ...

Vivek Oberoi's 'PM Narendra Modi' will Now Release on April 11

Padosan Makes It to IMDb's Top 100 Indian Movies List

How Phones are Using the Latest Ultra High Resolution Sensors to Rival ...

I-T Officers Recover Cash Worth Rs 6 Crore From Lockers of Shimoga-bas ...

IPL 2019 | CSK Keen to Ruin Ashwin's Away Game on Home Patch as KXIP B ...

After US Report on 'No Missing' F-16s, IAF Says Abhinandan Varthaman S ...

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Ruchir Sharma says it has been a lost decade for emerging markets

Oil prices edge lower on economic concerns, but geopolitics support

Is NaMo TV a news channel or special service? Ownership, content, regu ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 5: Gauraksha goes mainstre ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Will Daenerys Targaryen's dragons fly again ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth suffers straight-game loss to Che ...

Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's a ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Samsung Galaxy A20 announced with Exynos 7884, dual-cameras; priced at ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KKR in Bangalore: Knight Riders win toss, ...

Exclusive: This beautiful 300 year old fort-resort has become Salman K ...

Exclusive: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium goes on floors but his Hindi Medi ...

’83: An injured Ranveer Singh greets fans at the Dharamshala cricket ...

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra is hiring and this is what you need to do t ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces the wrap of Hud Hud Dabangg

Exclusive: Varun Dhawan To Replace Rajkummar Rao In Stree 2?

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Brahmastra: The logo reveal of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.