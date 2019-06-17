Negative growth in 2018-19 Maharashtra crop production: Economic report

Crop production in Maharashtra is expected to see negative growth of 8 percent in the 2018-19 fiscal due to severe drought in several parts of the state, the Economic Survey tabled in the state Legislature on June 17 revealed.

Agriculture and the allied sector on a whole is expected to grow at 0.4 percent, a decline when compared to last year's 3.1 percent rise, the survey further stated.

The state's economy is expected to grow by 7.5 percent during 2018-19, same as the Gross State Domestic Product growth clocked last year.

The industry sector is expected to grow by 6.9 percent, lower than last year's 7.6 percent, and the service sector by 9.2 percent, better than last year's 8.1 percent, the survey revealed.

Maharashtra's per capita income was Rs 1,91,827, third behind Karnataka at Rs 2,07,062 and Andhra Pradesh's Rs 1,43,935.

The gross irrigated area to gross cropped area ratio was not provided in the survey for the seventh year in a row.

In 2009-10, when the Congress-NCP regime was in power, then chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, of the Congress, had ignited a controversy by claiming that only 17.9 percent of area was irrigated despite a spend of Rs 77,000 crore.