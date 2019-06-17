App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 02:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Negative growth in 2018-19 Maharashtra crop production: Economic report

Agriculture and the allied sector on a whole is expected to grow at 0.4 percent, a decline when compared to last year's 3.1 percent rise.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Crop production in Maharashtra is expected to see negative growth of 8 percent in the 2018-19 fiscal due to severe drought in several parts of the state, the Economic Survey tabled in the state Legislature on June 17 revealed.

Agriculture and the allied sector on a whole is expected to grow at 0.4 percent, a decline when compared to last year's 3.1 percent rise, the survey further stated.

The state's economy is expected to grow by 7.5 percent during 2018-19, same as the Gross State Domestic Product growth clocked last year.

Close

The industry sector is expected to grow by 6.9 percent, lower than last year's 7.6 percent, and the service sector by 9.2 percent, better than last year's 8.1 percent, the survey revealed.

related news

Maharashtra's per capita income was Rs 1,91,827, third behind Karnataka at Rs 2,07,062 and Andhra Pradesh's Rs 1,43,935.

The gross irrigated area to gross cropped area ratio was not provided in the survey for the seventh year in a row.

In 2009-10, when the Congress-NCP regime was in power, then chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, of the Congress, had ignited a controversy by claiming that only 17.9 percent of area was irrigated despite a spend of Rs 77,000 crore.

The irrigation department at the time, and since 1999, was held by ally NCP.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 02:45 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.