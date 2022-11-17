 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Negative credit conditions to make 2023 challenging for emerging markets: Moody's

Sreedev Krishnakumar
Nov 17, 2022 / 02:05 PM IST

Weak growth in advanced economies, persistent inflationary pressures, geopolitical tensions, as well as a subdued growth outlook for China are the reasons attributed for the negative outlook.

Emerging markets will face a difficult economic and financing environment that will permeate to sovereigns, companies and banks in 2023, said credit ratings agency Moody's in its 2023 Outlook Report.

"Next year will present a challenging backdrop for emerging markets (EMs). Our negative outlook on credit conditions for EMs will permeate to sovereigns, companies and banks. Although higher-rated EM issuers have the credit fundamentals to weather the turn in the cycle, weaker entities with ratings of B or below are vulnerable given their limited financing options and reduced capacity to absorb shocks," said the report.

Moody's has referred to the weak growth in advanced economies, persistent inflationary pressures, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, tight financial conditions, and a subdued growth outlook for China, as the causes for its negative outlook for emerging markets next year.

Trends will, however, be more nuanced across the corporate landscape. "Exposure to sovereign risk will be a credit constraint for many EM companies. EBITDA performance will be nuanced in specific sectors but higher borrowing costs and inflation will lower profit growth and hurt demand as consumers' purchasing power weakens. Negative credit pressure in China's property sector will be high," said the report.

However, despite the deteriorating credit condition as well as the rise in problem loans, provisioning charges, and operating expenses, most emerging market banking systems have been given a stable outlook. This reflects the expectations that banking systems can absorb these challenges.

Lower government revenue, competing policy priorities and eroded fiscal buffers could make climate change mitigation and adaptation financing more scarce, while extreme weather events are becoming more common.