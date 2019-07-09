Need to tap into foreign savings: Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian

Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian on July 9 said that unless wages are good enough, the government cannot expect adequate savings.

"We need to tap into foreign savings. There may be risk but there is potential to manage it," he said.

Subramanian added that large firms generate larger employment rather than the small firms. Citing the Economic Survey 2019-20, he said that although small firms constitute a large portion of firms, they generate very less employment opportunities. "Incentives are given to foster dwarfs and there is a certain fascination with dwarfs," he said.

The Chief Economic Adviser was addressing the India Policy Forum 2019, organised by National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).

The Economic Survey 2019-20 stated that such benefits work as "perverse incentives" for firms to stay small. He further added that incentives should be provided to infant firms rather than small firms, with the intention of taking these away as the firms grow. The focus must be on infant firms with employment elasticity.

When asked about RCEP, he said there are ongoing discussions over it in the government. He said that several FTAs in the past have not benefitted India, adding that one of the reasons may be that India is not able to compete globally due to lack of productivity.

On the lack of focus on education and agriculture in the Economic Survey, Subramaniam said that it was a conscious decision to not focus on these areas. The survey was focused towards other areas to provide a blueprint for the new government to formulate policies.