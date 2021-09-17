MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Watch India’s Best Managed Companies 2021, Deloitte’s global marquee programme for private companies
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Need for increase in mineral exploration activities in eastern states, says Centre

The event was organised by the Ministry of Mines in collaboration with the GSI and the Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd (MECL).

PTI
September 17, 2021 / 12:08 PM IST

The Centre has urged Odisha and its neighbouring states to explore untapped mineral resources in order to cater to rising demand and reduce import bills.


The mines departments and state PSUs have also been advised to actively participate in exploration activities and submit proposals for funding, an official release said. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) made a presentation on potential areas for mineral exploration in Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar and Jharkhand at a workshop in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, it said.


The event was organised by the Ministry of Mines in collaboration with the GSI and the Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd (MECL).


“To meet the growing demand and to keep the import bill down, there is a need to increase exploration activities,” the release said.


The ministry of mines will extend all possible cooperation to state governments in this endeavour, it added.

Detailed presentations on project formulation, approval and execution mechanism through the National Mineral Exploration Trust were also made at the workshop.

PTI
Tags: #Centre #Economy #India #mineral
first published: Sep 17, 2021 12:08 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.