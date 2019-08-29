App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 03:31 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Need 1,000 MT of coal over the next 2-3 years: Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi is upbeat about allowing 100% FDI in coal mining and sees Introduction of new technology

The central government opened the door to foreign investment in four sectors and allowed 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in coal mining.

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi is upbeat about the development. “This is one of the biggest reforms. We have got many mines ready now, but the details have to be worked out with senior officials and the Prime Ministers’ Office. We still import coal and technology also is needed. With FDI, new technology will come and therefore more coal. With both captive and non-captive mines, we may need around 1,000 million tonnes of coal for two-three years. We have a huge demand-supply gap that needs to be bridged,” he said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 03:29 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.