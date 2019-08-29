Need 1,000 MT of coal over the next 2-3 years: Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi

The central government opened the door to foreign investment in four sectors and allowed 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in coal mining.

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi is upbeat about the development. "This is one of the biggest reforms. We have got many mines ready now, but the details have to be worked out with senior officials and the Prime Ministers' Office. We still import coal and technology also is needed. With FDI, new technology will come and therefore more coal. With both captive and non-captive mines, we may need around 1,000 million tonnes of coal for two-three years. We have a huge demand-supply gap that needs to be bridged," he said.