Nearly Rs 2,000 crore spent on salaries and perks of MPs in 4 years

In the last four financial years, Rs 1,997 crore have been spent towards salaries and perks of parliamentarians, revealed an RTI query.

Lok Sabha members raked in an average of Rs 71.29 lakh, while Rs 44.33 lakh was spent on a Rajya Sabha member, the Lok Sabha secretariat said in response to the RTI application, filed by activist Chandra Shekhar Gaud.

Lok Sabha has 545 members (543 elected and 2 Nominated from the Anglo-Indian Community by the President). Rajya Sabha has a strength of 245 members.

The Lok Sabha MPs got more than Rs 1,554 crore as emoluments in the past four financial year commencing from 2014-15.

Each Lok Sabha member were paid average Rs 71,29,390 annually since fiscal 2014-15, it said.

Similarly, the members of Rajya Sabha got more than Rs 443 crore as emoluments in past four fiscals, it said.

A breakup of the total amounts reveals that each Rajya Sabha MP received Rs 44,33,682 annually in the past four fiscals.

Meanwhile, Jagdish Chhokar, founder member of the Association for Democratic Reform, an NGO, said the increasing burden on the government coffers in paying salaries and perks to MPs should be reviewed.