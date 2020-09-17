Nearly 6 million white-collar professional jobs were lost between May and August: CMIE

About 5.9 million white-collar professional jobs were lost during the period between May and August, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

Professionally qualified white collar workers witnessed a steep fall in jobs to 12.2 million during May-August as against 18.1 million during the January-April quarter. These include engineers, physicians, teachers, accountants, and analysts, who are professionally qualified and employed in some private or government organisation.

About 6.6 million such jobs were lost year-on-year (YoY) as employment of white collar professionals peaked at 18.8 million during May-August 2019.

"Employment in the category of white-collar professional employees and other employees has been rising steadily since 2016 when the survey began tracking them. An estimated 12.5 million white-collar professional employees were employed during the wave of January-April 2016," the CMIE said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"A year ago, during the wave of May-August 2019, their employment peaked at 18.8 million. It remained almost stable at 18.7 million in the next wave of September-December 2019 and then fell to 18.1 million during the wave of January-April. This wave contained a partial impact of the COVID-19 induced lockdown," it added.

While professionally qualified white-collar workers saw a steep drop in jobs during this period, the lowest since 2016, the lockdown did not impact white-collar clerical employees (including desk-work employees ranging from secretaries, office clerks, BPO/KPO workers to data-entry operators).

Meanwhile, the lockdown also hit industrial workers where about 5 million jobs were lost YoY, a roughly 26 percent fall in employment among industrial workers over a year, CMIE said.