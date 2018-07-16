App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 02:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

NDA govt is working to double farmer income by 2022: PM Modi

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his government is working to double the income of farmers by 2022.

Modi, who addressed a public rally here, attacked the Mamata Banerjee government for throttling democracy and encouraging syndicates in West Bengal.

"My government is your government, it is a government of farmers. Our government worked for farmers... from quality seeds to market, it is important to have warehouse to save the produce," he said.

Mounting an attack on the state government, Modi said nothing can be achieved without approval of the "syndicate" in West Bengal.

"Democracy is throttled in the state," he said.

Exhorting the TMC government to work for farmers, he said, "I hope the West Bengal government will take required steps to create infrastructure for farmers. We want our farmers to use latest technology.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 02:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Narendra Modi

