MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

NBFCs to get funds under on tap TLTRO scheme for incremental lending: RBI

Mumbai, Feb 5 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday proposed to provide funds to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) from banks under on tap T..

PTI
February 05, 2021 / 12:16 PM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday proposed to provide funds to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) from banks under on tap TLTRO scheme for lending to some stressed sectors. In October last year, the RBI had announced on tap targeted long term repo operations (TLTRO) scheme for banks.

It had said to conduct on tap TLTRO with tenors of up to three years for a total amount of up to Rs one lakh crore at a floating rate linked to the policy repo rate.

The scheme is available till March 31, 2021.

In October last year, the RBI had announced on tap targeted long term repo operations (TLTRO) scheme for banks.

"NBFCs are well recognised conduits in reaching out to the last mile in various sectors, it is now proposed to provide funds from banks under the TLTRO on Tap scheme to NBFCs for incremental lending to the specified stressed sectors," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said during the monetary policy announcement.

Close
The central bank kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and continued with the accommodative stance to support growth.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Economy #NBFC #RBI #Reserve Bank of India #Shaktikanta Das
first published: Feb 5, 2021 12:16 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.