Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NBFC woes: Moody's sees broader economic impact if liquidity stress continues

Prolonged liquidity distress will significantly erode NBFCs' credit standing, and prove negative for the broader economy and structured finance sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moody's Investors Service says that Indian non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) will be significantly impacted if the liquidity distress in the country's capital markets, triggered by the default in September 2018 of IL&FS, prolongs for an extended period of time.

"In our base scenario, the authorities will continue to take measures to limit the scope and duration of the prevailing liquidity challenges, while most NBFCs can cope with multi-weeks of tight liquidity conditions," said Srikanth Vadlamani, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"However, prolonged liquidity distress will significantly erode the NBFCs' credit standing, and prove negative for the broader economy and structured finance sector," Vadlamani added.

Moody's said this in a report titled "Finance companies — India: Prolonged liquidity stress is a significant credit risk for Indian finance companies,"  authored by Vadlamani.

There will not be a significant impact on the credit quality of the Indian structured finance sector, nor performance of Indian asset-backed securities (ABS) in Moody's base case, it added.

The report points out that liquidity tightness could lead to sharply higher financing costs for NBFCs, or even difficulty in rolling over their liabilities because these companies have relied heavily on market borrowing to fund asset growth.

It adds that the current episode highlights the structural vulnerabilities in the liquidity management practices of Indian NBFCs.

In particular, these companies have very little backup liquidity and their liquidity management mainly involves matching their short-term liabilities with assets. This approach exposes them to even minor disruptions in the debt capital markets.

Any impact on NBFCs will spill over to the broader economy — mainly through the credit channel — because NBFCs are a material provider of credit for the economy, with outstanding loans/GDP at end March 2018 registering 13 percent versus banking system loans/GDP of 52 percent.

Consequently, a slowdown in credit growth provided by NBFCs will dampen overall consumption and economic growth, it added.
