Last Updated : Jul 29, 2020 06:05 PM IST

National Education Policy: No rigid separation between Arts, Commerce, Science

So, an Arts student could take up Physics or Mathematics as a subject while a Science student could take up Music as a subject.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The National Education Policy will now allow students to choose between subjects in Arts, Commerce, and Science programmes in school education and higher education.

The idea is to have all-rounded development of the student by helping the candidate chose which combination of subjects they wish to take.

At school and higher education institutes, an Arts student could now take up Physics or Mathematics as a subject while a Science student could take up Music as a subject.

Also Read: National Education Policy approved by Cabinet

Till now, there was a strict separation between the subjects a student could take. This was dependent on which stream of education was chosen by the candidate.

Each credit earned in subjects will be differentiated as major and minor programmes. Even if a subject is not part of the traditional degree programmes, students can still choose to take whatever subjects they are interested in.

Accumulated credits can be taken up for getting a degree or diploma programme across all fields of education.

The idea here is to encourage cross-functional thinking so that the student has basic knowledge of subjects across educational fields.
First Published on Jul 29, 2020 05:45 pm

tags #Business #Economy #education

