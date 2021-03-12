National Education Policy: PCM, PCB may not be compulsory for undergraduate engineering degree admissions

book-education-student

From the academic year 2021-22, engineering aspirants may get the flexibility to choose other subjects apart from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology (referred to as PCM and PCB).

The Approval Process Handbook 2021-22 by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) said that students can be eligible for an undergraduate engineering programme by passing their Class XII board exam with any three subjects from Computer Science, Biotechnology, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics, Business Studies, Entrepreneurship, Physics, Chemistry, IT, Mathematics or Biology.

Traditionally, PCM and PCB subject combination has been mandatory for entry into UG programmes at engineering institutes across India.

However, National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 called for removal of compartmentalised education systems. This meant that flexibility would be given to students to choose subjects irrespective of their education stream.

So, a Science student would be allowed to take up History or Literature as a subject, while Arts students could take up Physics or Mathematics as a subject.

How will this work?

AICTE has said that for students who don't take up PCB/PCM in their Class 12, it will be the responsibility of the engineering institute to offer bridge courses in these subjects.

"The idea here is that there should be students from diverse educational backgrounds and not just Science students. Hence this decision," said an official.

However, it is likely that there will be different subject criteria for each stream of engineering that can be finalised by the respective institutes.

For instance, PCB could be mandatory for some courses like electrical and electronics while it could be made optional for biochemical or computer science.

How will this benefit students?

Traditionally, students from the commerce and humanities education background have been kept out of the engineering stream because they do not study subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Biology in their course curriculum.

With the changes, students from across educational backgrounds can apply for engineering programmes. Entry to these courses is based on the performance in the JEE exam that is held multiple times a year.

NEP 2020 aims to allow students to choose a wide variety of subjects even if they are doing niche courses. It is because of this reason that even traditional engineering institutes like IITs have been asked to expand their non-engineering courses.

Will institutes agree?

Moneycontrol spoke to three engineering institute officials, two from IITs and one from a Tier 2 institute. There was a consensus that the reforms would be tough to implement.

"How are we expected to take out time and arrange for special sessions for students. If they don't understand the basics of Physics, Chemistry and Maths, how will they cope with the rigour of the programme," said an institute professor at an IIT.

The deputy director at an engineering institute in Tamil Nadu cautioned that this move could even lead to a higher rate of dropouts among the students.

"We are not against diversity. But professors may not have time to explain basics of PCM to a Commerce or Arts student. This will be counter productive," he added.

Close to 1,500 students drop out of the IITs every year. There are close to 2.4 million engineering seats including IITs and government/private engineering colleges in India.